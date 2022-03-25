Dwight Kiefert is seeking re-election to represent District 24 in the North Dakota House of Representatives, and he’s fighting back against criticism and censure from within the district party, standing by his voting record and seeking to continue representing North Dakota’s people and protecting its values.
“I’ll stand on my voting record. This past session I received the greater chamber champion award, because I supported businesses in North Dakota and helped the climate for them to exist,” Kiefert said. “Just lately we got the CPAC award, and that placed me in the top 24 percent in the nation of conservative voters. So that’s where, some of these accusations of me not being conservative enough or not representing my district, I don’t understand those thoughts at all. They did cite some conservative movement … but that movement is, if you vote ‘no’ against everything, you get a good grade.”
This ‘movement’ as Kiefert describes it, represents a tide of libertarian-oriented ideals that are making noise within the state legislature and even closer to home. Recently Kiefert has faced accusations from other members of the District Republicans, including the chairman Dan Johnston, who wrote a lengthy letter to the editor (see the Times-Record, Wednesday March 23) criticizing Kiefert. Kiefert claims that he and other district members are being excluded from notices of district meetings and kept out of the loop of decisions made by other members of the district.
