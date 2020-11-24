Valley City businesses are prepping to kick off a good ol’ fashioned Hometown Christmas on December 3rd. Though there won’t be a parade of lights this year, the Valley City Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are finding new ways to boost the Christmas spirit and bring the community some desperately-needed joy.
The Hometown Christmas Kickoff is the start of a month packed full of activities, specials and prize drawings. On Thursday, Dec. 3rd, the Chamber welcomes folks to spend the evening popping in and out of stores around town to enjoy specials and discounts.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, November 24th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.