No one ever wants to hear the news that someone they know and love has been diagnosed with a health issue. For Kevin Kunze and his family that nightmare became a reality on December 23rd, 2022, when he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Multiple Myeloma is a type of bone cancer where cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out any healthy blood cells. The disease begins to multiply and damages the bones, immune system, kidneys, and red blood cells.
Wanting to spread their cause and help with the high medical costs of treatment, Kari Kunze, Kevin’s wife created a GoFundMe. Kari said that hearing the news of the cancer left Kevin in a constant state of anxiety and he began isolating himself from the world. They realized that all they could do was fight. “There is only one way up from down, and from the pain came understanding and we grew stronger,” said Kari. They want to encourage others to keep fighting because it is worth everything.