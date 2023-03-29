Zaun Earns All-American Honors

It did not take Katie Zaun long to hit the bullseye at the collegiate level in shooting sports as the Maple Valley graduate has recently earned first team All-American honors in air rifle and smallbore and named second team in aggregate. All-American teams are voted on by the Collegiate Rifles Coaches Association.

Zaun just completed her freshman season at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. She ranked six in the nation in air rifle with an average of 596.46 and eleventh in smallbore with an average of 588.00. Her aggregate average for the season was 1,184.46 which ranked her sixth in the nation. For both air rifle and smallbore, a perfect score is 600. For aggregate, the combination of air rifle and smallbore, the perfect score is 1,200.

