It did not take Katie Zaun long to hit the bullseye at the collegiate level in shooting sports as the Maple Valley graduate has recently earned first team All-American honors in air rifle and smallbore and named second team in aggregate. All-American teams are voted on by the Collegiate Rifles Coaches Association.
Zaun just completed her freshman season at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. She ranked six in the nation in air rifle with an average of 596.46 and eleventh in smallbore with an average of 588.00. Her aggregate average for the season was 1,184.46 which ranked her sixth in the nation. For both air rifle and smallbore, a perfect score is 600. For aggregate, the combination of air rifle and smallbore, the perfect score is 1,200.
The Horned Frogs finished as the National Runner-up for a third consecutive season. Joining a program that has a reputation of being one of the best in the nation made Zaun’s decision to go to TCU, very easy. “I was looking for a team that will push me and make me a better shooter,” Zaun stated. “Mentally, physically, score wise, everything. They mean business. We’re here for a reason and that is to continue to get better and reach that championship.” For Zaun, to add to that tradition means a lot. “I think it feels really good to be a part of that,” Zaun said. “Not only have I worked hard but I’ve helped other team members, I’ve pushed other team members to get better. It’s just a little part of helping my team out.”
Zaun has competed at the national and international level. Competing at the World Cup level helped get her ready for shooting at the collegiate
level. “I would say the preparation that I worked through at these World Cups and Junior Olympics has helped me find a routine here,” Zaun said. “In World Cups, they are the best in the world. And in my head, that is a privilege in itself to be competing against the best in the world. And knowing that I can be in that atmosphere, it eased my thoughts and my nervousness going into here, because just knowing if I can get through that, then anything here, its not a walk in the park, but I know that its not the only thing I’m working for.”
In the air rifle, there are three positions; standing, prone and kneeling. Zaun thinks she is the most confident in her kneeling however, “prone I can produce the best scores, but its really compared to kneeling, I lean on those two positions a lot.” Zaun explained. “Standing, I’m working through right now. I’m getting better as days go on, but that is kind of a hindrance on me right now, but everyday I’m working on that.”
Now that the collegiate season is done, Zaun will be moving on to more national and international competitions. The Junior Olympics will be coming up in the middle of April in Colorado, Springs and then its on to the World Cup for smallbore in Azerbaijan in mid May.
