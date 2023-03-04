NDSU Press released a new biography by two native North Dakotans titled Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life. The book is the true story of a farm woman in 1940s/50s living near Fort Ransom who recovered from a series of shocks and tragedies and the surprising ways in which she did that.
“This project began because I wanted my kids and grandkids to know their grandmother,” said the book’s co-author Tom Sandhei of his mother (the woman featured in the book), Muriel. “She was a remarkable woman.”
After Sandhei took the story as far as he could on his own, he teamed up with Tricia Velure, a personal historian and writer. “Tom and I unknowingly grew up on farms less than 20 minutes from each other in North Dakota, 30 years apart,” said Velure. “Decades later, we met in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where we lived 10 minutes apart. We were meant to write this story together!”
Dust Yourself Off chronicles Muriel’s life in Fort Ransom, dubbed “Little Norway” for its forested hillsides above the Sheyenne River Valley and its predominantly Norwegian settlers. Readers follow Muriel and her family through farm life during the settlement period, World War I, Great Depression, World War II, and the 1950s.
While the co-authors describe Muriel as a quintessential Norwegian-American farm girl in North Dakota, she was forced to leave home at age 19. Death and tragedy visited her regularly in her 20s-30s, when time and again she challenged the traditional norms of what it meant to be a farm woman in her day. Muriel’s quiet yet bold courage helped create this touching family story, rich in historical details and local color.
Velure never met Muriel, who died at age 82 in 2004, but she calls Muriel a “bonus grandmother” and believes readers will feel the same affinity. “This book will appeal to readers who enjoy rural North Dakota stories, Norwegian-American history, and inspiring stories of everyday women. If you wish you knew your grandparents’ life story, this is a book for you.”
Published by NDSU Press, Dust Yourself Off is available from NDSUpress.org, Amazon, and booksellers and libraries with regional history offerings. Be sure to check in with the Eagles Nest locally for the book as well.
Tricia Velure is a personal historian who helps elders share their life stories with their families. She grew up on her family’s cattle and small grains farm near Kathryn, North Dakota, and earned degrees in English and history from Valley City State University and a master’s degree in history from North Dakota State University. Tom Sandhei is a retired school administrator who grew up on his parents’ and grandparents’ farms near Fort Ransom, North Dakota. He graduated from Valley City State College, began teaching, then earned a master’s degree in elementary school administration from North Dakota State University. Tom’s career in education spanned almost 40 years. Velure and Sandhei have lived in suburban Minneapolis/St. Paul since the 1990s.
