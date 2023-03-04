Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life

NDSU Press released a new biography by two native North Dakotans titled Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life. The book is the true story of a farm woman in 1940s/50s living near Fort Ransom who recovered from a series of shocks and tragedies and the surprising ways in which she did that.

“This project began because I wanted my kids and grandkids to know their grandmother,” said the book’s co-author Tom Sandhei of his mother (the woman featured in the book), Muriel. “She was a remarkable woman.”

