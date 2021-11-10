Valley City may have a meteorologist in the making. Gray Kasowski, a nine-year-old student at St. Catherine School, joined meteorologist Hutch Johnson Nov. 4th on KVLY’s 5 p.m. broadcast. As part of the Luther Family Ford Weather Kid Night, Gray got to navigate the cameras and studio to give some weather insight.
