BISMARCK, N.D. - Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed June Safety Month here in North Dakota. The summer season is a time of increased rates of unintentional injuries and deaths and it's an appropriate time to focus attention on injury risks and prevention. "North Dakota residents and all workers deserve to live in communities that promote safe and healthy living," Governor Burgum says in his State Proclamation.
Since 1996, National Safety Month has been observed and promoted each June by the National Safety Council and the North Dakota Safety Council to raise awareness of the importance of keeping each other safe from the workplace to any place. There are increased unintentional injuries and fatalities during the summer months, and according to the most recent data available , more than 4,100 preventable workplace deaths and 4 million injuries occurred in 2020. In 2022, the United States continues to face an unprecedented threat to public safety and health as the impacts of the pandemic continue.
"National Safety Month is a way to build awareness of everyday safety and simple steps we can take to reduce or eliminate our risk of injury," says Chuck Clairmont, Executive Director of the NDSC. "We should strive across North Dakota for zero preventable injuries and deaths. National Safety Month focuses on different aspects of traffic, work and home safety. It offers important reminders for us all."
As families and teens hit the roads for summer vacations and to spend time with friends, we mark the 100 deadliest days of summer. But it’s not just our roads that have a higher rate of fatalities in the warmer months. Many industries ramp up outdoor work, from construction to farming and North Dakota’s energy industry.
“We’re up against some of the same safety challenges today as we were 26 years ago, in addition to new and evolving risks,” said Lorraine Martin, president, and CEO of NSC. “While safety should be top-of-mind all year, the National Safety Council urges employers and employees alike to focus even more acutely on safety this month. We believe an investment in an increased focus on safety in June – working together, taking safety personally, and speaking up to keep each other safe – will pay dividends throughout the year.”
Each week during June and National Safety Month there’s a focused topic:
Week 1: Musculoskeletal Disorders – MSDs are the leading cause of workplace injury and cost billions each year in workers’ compensation and lost productivity.
Week 2: Workplace Impairment – Substance use is a safety issue at work, but did you know mental distress, stress, and fatigue are also impairing? Impairment poses a risk to every workplace, but addressing it in all its forms can directly support the safety and well-being of workers while saving organizations on costs.
Week 3: Injury Prevention – In 2020 alone, more than 4 million workplace injuries required medical attention in the United States. Preventing injuries in the workplace can save lives, keep workers safer and save hundreds of billions of dollars every year.
Week 4: Slips, Trips, and Falls – With falls being the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, we must focus on reducing slips, trips, and falls, and falls from heights, and discuss how technology can play a role in saving lives.