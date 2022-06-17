BISMARCK, N.D. – Dicamba applicators are reminded that June 30 is the federally mandated cutoff date for post emergent application of Dicamba on soybeans.
“With the weather events, wet conditions and delayed planting, we know that some crops haven’t even started to emerge, making it difficult to make post emergent application of Dicamba before the cutoff date,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Unfortunately, we no longer have the flexibility to modify the cutoff date. Producers should plan accordingly and prioritize their spray applications.”