Since 2010, America has observed National PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day each year on June 27. In 2014, the US Senate prolonged the observance, designating the month of June as National PTSD Awareness Month. Both designations came as the result of organizations and individuals wishing to better inform the public about the realities of PTSD, eliminate the stigma surrounding it and encourage people to seek help if they’re struggling with it.
What is PTSD?
Post Traumatic stress disorder is a mental health condition that some individuals develop following a traumatic experience or event. Not everyone who has traumatic experiences will develop PTSD. In fact, most won’t. Almost everyone will experience a range of reactions in the aftermath of a trauma, but most people recover from the initial symptoms naturally. Of the at least half of all Americans who experience a traumatic event in their lives, about 10% of women and 4% of men develop PTSD.
