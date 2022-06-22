BISMARCK, N.D. – Individuals with memory issues and traumatic brain injuries have unique needs that North Dakota’s Medicaid waiver for home and community-based services can help meet. Waiver services, such as adult residential services, transitional living and supported employment services focus on training and support so individuals can maintain or improve skills they need to live, work and participate in their communities.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Adult and Aging Services team invites partner agencies, adults with disabilities, their family members, guardians and others to attend an informational webinar online or by phone, on Thursday, June 23, 12-12:30 p.m. CT, to learn more about these services.
Division team members will provide an overview of adult residential services, transitional living services, and supported employment services offered through the state’s Medicaid waiver for home and community-based services. They will also discuss general eligibility requirements and funding.
Participation Details
Individuals can join the webinar by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 676 451 010#. Details about joining online via mobile device or computer can be found in the event flyer posted online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
Adult residential services include an array of training, support and therapeutic services that are provided in a 24-hour setting to help qualifying Medicaid members retain or improve self-care abilities such as eating, bathing and dressing, and successfully perform activities such as preparing meals, laundry, housework, and other tasks, along with therapeutic, social and recreational programming to meet an individuals’ independent living goals.
Transitional living services train qualifying individuals how to live with greater independence in their homes and can include supervision, training and help with self-care, communication skills, sensory and mobility and motor skills, and more.
Supported employment services involve paid employment with support. This can include workplace adaptations, job coaching, and intensive, ongoing supervision, training and other support enabling qualifying individuals with disabilities to participate in the workforce.
Details about this webinar and other upcoming meetings and webinars, including an HCBS webinar, July 14, on Adult Foster Care and Adult Day Care services, can be found on the division’s webpage at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
The department has been working to raise awareness about services and support options that can help North Dakotans live at home in the community – even if they qualify for nursing home care. Recordings of past informational webinars on in-home and community-based long-term support services are available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/doj-hcbs-event-calendar.html.
To find long-term services and support, contact North Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY), email carechoice@nd.gov, or apply for services online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.
The USDOJ N.D. settlement agreement was announced in December 2020 and focuses on expanding access to in-home and community services so that North Dakotans with physical disabilities can live in the least restrictive setting possible. Learn more at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/doj-settlement.html.