BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services is holding a webinar July 14 at 12 p.m. CT, to raise awareness about adult day care and adult foster care services that support quality of life for individuals with physical disabilities and their family members and offer an opportunity for individuals who enjoy working in caregiving roles.
North Dakota currently has 14 licensed adult foster care homes in the state and no adult day care providers that meet the federal home and community-based services setting requirements.
Adult day care services can reduce isolation of individuals and can be a valuable source of respite and support so family members and other caregivers can continue caring for an adult with physical disabilities at home. Services are required to include enrichment activities offered in a group community-based setting. Individuals who qualify for home and community-based long-term support services would need to attend on a regularly scheduled basis.
Adult foster care homes are licensed to provide residential care daily, 24-hours a day, to unrelated adults with disabilities. Individuals receiving services enjoy consistent care from caregivers they know, have their own private room, access to visitors and the community and a lease agreement for room and board with the provider. Providers must be approved by the department as qualified service providers and meet other licensing requirements, such as having a substitute caregiver available if needed.
During the webinar, Adult and Aging Service team members will provide an overview of these services, how they may be funded, and general requirements.
Individuals can join the webinar by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 676 451 010#. Details about joining online via mobile device or computer can be found in the event flyer posted online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
To find long-term services and support, contact North Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY), email carechoice@nd.gov, or apply for services online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.
Links to recordings of past informational webinars about other in-home and community-based long-term support services in North Dakota are available on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/doj-hcbs-event-calendar.html.
The USDOJ N.D. settlement agreement was announced in December 2020 and focuses on expanding access to in-home and community-based services so that North Dakotans with physical disabilities can live in the least restrictive setting possible. Learn more at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/doj-settlement.html.