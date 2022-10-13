Spooky season has come to Valley City and the houses will soon be illuminated by grinning pumpkins, candlelit and enchanting -- and if you haven’t gotten your jack-o-lantern pumpkin yet, then you’re in luck, because JP’s Pumpkin Patch is back to provide gourds of all sizes for your carving needs.
“We started because, back where I grew up, we had a family friend … who was growing pumpkins and who sold his pumpkins in Minot,” Tristan Johnson told the Times-Record. “We thought it’d be something to try, something fun for the kids to get involved with, with picking up the seeds, planting then harvesting and trying to sell them. That’s kind of what got us started with it.”
Tristan and her husband Josh have their own pumpkin patch, and it’s become a family business for the season to go out and gather their home-grown gourds and cart them off to the city to be sold. It started out modestly enough, but after five years, they’ve only seen bigger yields and bigger demand.
“Each year it seems to get a little bit bigger for us,” Johnson said. “We try to … find new things, different things that are really fun, have a good variety for people to pick.”
The patch operates on the honor system, which Josh Johnson said is a good indication of the quality of community that Valley City offers.
“We’ve done this five years now and I’ve never had issues. Nobody has ever come down there and tried to steal a pumpkin,” he said. “I wouldn’t do this in Fargo.”
The honor system started as a matter of convenience, primarily.
“The first couple years we didn’t have as many pumpkins and so we picked and sold … we tried to hit people as they drove by and quickly realized that timeline didn’t work for us and people didn’t really know where to find us,” Tristan Johnson said. “So we talked about it and thought ‘what if we find a place that’s easy for people to see, we set up a stand and just make it an honor system.’ And if it doesn’t work, we’ll change the plan, (but) it worked so well.”
The best part about the patch is the benefits it has for the whole family, she added, particularly the good lessons it teaches their children.
“It really has, that’s a big part of why we do it. Having the kids involved with it, having some responsibility to that part too, because there are times where it kind of gets to be a lot of work,” She said. “I’m not saying they love every piece of it, but for the most part it’s been a really fun family project for us. We look forward to it … and when things need to be done and everyone pulls their boots on and goes out to get it done, things get done in a pretty quick fashion. It’s just fun, we can all do it together.”
The pumpkin patch offers a variety of sizes of pumpkins, with the smallest being $5 each. In addition there are other gourds for varied prices and sizes as well. If you need a pumpkin, bring some cash or a check and leave it in the box on the stand. They’ll be selling them at least through the rest of October.
