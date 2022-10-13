JPs Pumpkin Patch 2022

Spooky season has come to Valley City and the houses will soon be illuminated by grinning pumpkins, candlelit and enchanting -- and if you haven’t gotten your jack-o-lantern pumpkin yet, then you’re in luck, because JP’s Pumpkin Patch is back to provide gourds of all sizes for your carving needs.

“We started because, back where I grew up, we had a family friend … who was growing pumpkins and who sold his pumpkins in Minot,” Tristan Johnson told the Times-Record. “We thought it’d be something to try, something fun for the kids to get involved with, with picking up the seeds, planting then harvesting and trying to sell them. That’s kind of what got us started with it.”

Recommended for you