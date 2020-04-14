Late on April 14th, 1912, the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg in the Atlantic ocean, sinking in just over two hours. She took more than 1,500 of its 2,435 passengers and crew down with her, one of them a North Dakota millionaire, the son of a Connecticut man who had transformed a huge section of Cass County into the largest bonanza farm in the state To fully understand the gravity of North Dakota’s loss when Mr. Herbert Fuller Chaffee died, we’ll be taking a deeper look into the Chaffee family’s legacy—how they impacted the prosperity of the state and developed tiny villages into well-functioning towns. _______
Part I: 1824-1892
Eben Whitney Chaffee was born Sharon, CT, 1824, the great-great-grandson of a 17th-century English Immigrant.
This child would become one of the most important people in the Dakota Territory’s agricultural industry, contributing not only to the area’s population growth but also to its eventual statehood.
Growing up in Ellsworth, CT, Eben worked on the family farm. After marrying Amanda Fuller of Sharon, CT, and moving to the little town, the pair raised two children (after their first daughter died at age 3), a daughter and son. Their son, Herbert, would many years later sail on the Titanic’s maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912.
