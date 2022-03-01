The history of the coffee shop is a fascinating one. Once known as “penny universities” the coffee shop has always been a hotbed of societal mingling. They were places where high society and the working class could meet as relative equals, where ideas and information could be spread for the price of a cup of coffee.
Well, as they say, what was old is now new again, and so we’d like to bring back the penny university. This week will mark the first “Coffee with the TR Editor” event, wherein I will be presenting a brief informational lecture followed by hopefully robust (if not heavily-caffeinated) discussion on that topic. I’ll be taking questions and hearing your opinions and we’ll all have a grand time and God willing nobody will throw hard biscuits at me.
We hope to make this the start of a semi-regular event. Our topic of discussion this time is “Fake News and You: What is objective journalism?”
I want you all to be prepared for at times challenging discussions and ideas. Diatribe is not discourse, and so I hope those who wish to attend do so with open minds and feel free to express their opinions. The event will be hosted at the Vault in downtown Valley City on Friday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Drinks and treats will be complimentary.
Hope to see you there!