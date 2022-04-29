Laurie Hatcher invites Valley City residents to join “Team Wyatt” and take part in a 5k to benefit the cause of stopping suicide among members of the armed forces.
“They’re doing it for all of the fallen soldiers,” Laurie said. “I thought this would be great to do a virtual off of that here, and have Team Wyatt.”
This walk/run will be a virtual to the Let’s Talk Strength 5k, being held in Mooresville, North Carolina. It is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st at 8:30 a.m.
“Everybody knew him. He was literally an angel on earth,” Hatcher said of her son, Wyatt Dalton Hatcher, who took his own life in the fall of 2021. “He spread his sunshine everywhere he went. He would help anybody, anybody in need. He would do anything for anybody.”
Wyatt was a helper to those in need. Laurie described incidents where he’d invite people in need to live in the community, find them work and places to stay. Wyatt joined the Marines two years ago.
The 5k will be to support Stop Soldier Suicide, a veteran-founded organization determined to reduce the number of suicides among active and veteran military personnel.
“What I love about Stop Soldier Suicide is that it’s an organization that veterans and active duty can go to,” Laurie said. She said she appreciated that it does what it can to protect the identities of those who seek mental health services, so to avoid stigma from their fellow soldiers and commanding officers.
The Valley City route for the 5k is going to begin at the parking lot to the east, near Jefferson Elementary School and proceed down the Charlie Brown Hill area, down Fifth Avenue and onto Main Street. The route will continue west onto Ninth, go up onto 12th and connect to Jefferson again by that route. “It’s out of the way, not disturbing anything,” Laurie said.
Participation is not necessary to support Team Wyatt or the cause of preventing soldier suicide. Donations can be made online at letstalkstrength.funraise.org, under “Team Wyatt” or cash donations can be made the day of the event at the walk/run starting point.
