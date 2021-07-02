Of all the things to be missed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one rarely spoken about but sorely missed is live theater. With Broadway dark for the longest it ever has been, and now looking to open up in September with a limited show set, closing down live events seems to be the norm for almost every theater in the country, including local theater. However, something exciting has shifted.
During the last week of June, this writer had the pleasure of viewing the play Johnny Appleseed at the Valley City High School Theater, mask free. This exciting production came just a week after auditions were held in the same spot. Student Actors and Actresses of all ages were invited to perform, and they put on a spectacular production, complete with singing, dancing, and adorable costumes.
