The Valley City Parks & Recreation and The Bridges Arts Council are excited to announce the return of award-winning singer, songwriter, and author Jessie Veeder to Valley City for a Music in the Park Concert Series, Wednesday, August 11th at 7:15 p.m.
Jessie will perform with her father, Gene Veeder, and with other supporting musicians at the City Park Bandshell, located at 221 5th Ave SW. Accessibility accommodations will be in place to enable all community members wishing to attend the performance to do so.
