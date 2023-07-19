By Paul McDonald, TR News/Sports
The 2023 Special Olympics World Games are in the books, and three ladies from Special Olympics-North Dakota represented the United States at the games which were held in Berlin, Germany.
Dr. Julie Blehm from Fargo was part of the USA Medical Team along with two ladies from Special Olympics - Valley City. Cindy Schopper, Sports Manager, and athlete, Jennifer Bennett, who competed in three events at the games: 800M, 1500M and was part of a 4X400 Relay team.
This was Schopper’s twelfth World Games and for Bennett, it was her second trip. Bennett came away with two medals this year. She received a Silver in the 800M with a personal best time. She took 7th place in the 1500M where she also ran a personal best time. She was also part of the 4x400 relay team that did not make the finals.
For Bennett, one of the best parts of the trip, was not so much the competition, it was outside of the competition. “The food, my favorite was the pickled herring with real pickles in it. Its a Norwegian thing but they import it probably.” Bennett adds, “One night they had chicken meatloaf. Instead of hamburger and people thought it was hamburger but it was chicken.” She says as she giggles.
As far as he races, Bennett set personal bests in all her events. “I ran really fast, super fast and had good times.” She says. Schopper points to one reason for Bennett’s fast times. “She has trained really hard for these events. I was telling people at SOND (Special Olympics North Dakota) that she is the epitome of what you are looking for in a Olympic athlete. She trained, she was mentally and physically prepared for when she was there,” Schopper said. “And her performances showed that.”
When Bennett ran at the District 3 event held in Valley City in May, she was the only competitor in the 800M and the 1500M. But she does not like to run alone. “I would rather run against someone, especially like that (referring to the World Games), it’s kind of cool. You don’t see a lot of that, not here.” Bennett continues, “In state games, I’m the only woman. Here they had a lot of women. They put you in different categories.” Schopper explains, “There were different levels and in each level it was filled. In every one of her races, there were eight competitors. Even in the 4X400 relay, there were eight teams. So she took second out of eight in the finals in the 800 and seventh out of eight in the 1500.” Schopper says that Bennett ran very smart races. Bennett adds, “I didn’t want to run fast -like in the 1500. I didn’t want to go too fast.”
In the relay, she had the opportunity to run with women she had never competed against before. “I did at training camp,” Bennett said. “When we had a chance to train in Bremen, she had a chance to work on their relays,” Schopper adds. “The second runner was from Nebraska, the third runner was from California and her fourth runner was from Wisconsin.” In the preliminaries they had the fastest time, but they had a lane infraction in the finals so they were disqualified. Schopper said that the tried a new format and a lot of competitors from other countries were getting disqualified. Bennett said, “It (the new format) didn’t make any sense and we didn’t’ understand it.”
The Times-Record asked Bennett if she saw anyone she had met at the other world games she was at. She answered, “Just the person from Greece that I have met before. I made a friend from Bermuda and Israel. I got my picture taken with a girl from the Ukraine.” There is no age limit for athletes as Bennett looks toward the next World Summer Games in 2027 which could be in Australia. She mentioned one particular athlete was not your average age athlete. “The one from Canada, she was in her 70’s,” she says excitedly.
Bennett is already thinking about competition next year and she wants to add to her repertoire. “I’m going to try for the 5K and see if I can put 5K in there for them. You want to see track, I’ll show you track. I like longer distances.”
Be sure and pick up your July 19th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.