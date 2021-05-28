Jefferson Elementary Principal Troy Miller was a good sport on Thursday, giving the students and staff there a memorable way to end the crazy 2020-21 school year. Each year, the student who raises the most as part of Jefferson PTO, as well as any student who raised $200 or more, during the year gets to put a pie in Principal Miller’s face at the end of the year. This year, there were 26 students who got to ‘pie’ their principal.
