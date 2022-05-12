Come out to the 10th Annual Jefferson Elementary School Field Day and Fundraiser and support your local schools and active lifestyles.
“Field Day is basically … a celebration of the school year as well as a celebration of our big PTO fundraiser,” Kyla Fetsch, organizer of the Field Day, told the Times-Record. “Active lifestyle, all of our games and activities are very active, just to promote that. Just a fun time.”
The Parent-Teacher Organization is hoping to raise $15,000 this year, which amounts to about $50 pers student. Students are tasked with aiding in the fundraising and they will earn a prize for each amount of $25 they raise.
On Friday, May 20th the Field Day Event will be held, with each of Jefferson’s grades getting their own hour-and-a-half block to take to the field and enjoy a wide assortment of games, activities and fun – there’ll be inflatables, there’ll be obstacle courses, there’ll be a dunk tank to drop the principal into.
“Hopefully the weather is cooperating with that,” Fetsch said.
Parents are invited to jion their kids on the field and take part in activities with them. And the general public is also advised to support the school if they can, with multiple options available. Cash or check is always accepted and collection days are going to be from May 9-13 and May 16-19. Make these payable to the Jefferson PTO and bring them directly to the school.
Venmo donations are available @Jeferson-PTO-2 and these can be made at any time. Please be sure to specify the student name and teacher so the student gets credit towards their prize.
Lastly, you can buyout of participation in the fundraiser with a flat gift of $50, ensuring your student gets two prizes and you are absolved of any further participation.
The classroom that raises the most money will receive ice cream.
This is the only PTO fundraiser of the year ,and the money will be used to purchase a book vending machine adn support student events and activities throughout the school year.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, May 12th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.