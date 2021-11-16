VCPS 2nd grade classes will be hosting a Veterans program at Jefferson Elementary on Tuesday, November 16th at 7:00 p.m .in the gymnasium. This music program will feature patriotic songs in honor of our Veterans and Military members. If you are unable to attend but would like to watch, you can view this program on the Hi-Liner Activity Network athttps://web.playsight.com/facility/valley-city-jrsr-high-school-go/home.
