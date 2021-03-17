The first graders at Jefferson Elementary have been busy getting ready for a program to present for their friends and families. Instead of having it in the gym (like in other years), each class of first graders recorded a segment of the musical“Pajama Party!” For each part, students take turns reading a few lines and then the whole class performs a song. Every video recording was then combined into a video showcasing all five classes, and the video is now available on YouTube for family and friends—near AND far—to enjoy!
The students were dressed in their PJ-best as they recorded their songs. Here’s a preview of the show!
The program opens with “Pajama Party”, and the first grade class who sings it spends the number letting their parents know how excited they are to get ready for bed. “Marching Orders” comes next, in which student singers explain all of the things that have to be done before bedtime. Then, “Cozy Special Friend” shows audiences just how important having a stuffed animal companion for bedtime is! Two more numbers, including “Under My Bed,” which features a duet with Drew Kohler and Thomas Potts, and a special reprise complete the show. The whole program was directed by Mrs. Jennifer Redfearn. Go to the following links (they’re for Part 1 and Part 2) to watch the whole thing!