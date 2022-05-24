Jefferson Elementary’s Field Day proved a huge success for the local Parent Teacher Organization despite cold weather, exceeding expectations to raise over $18,000.
“Every single penny goes back to the kids, the teachers, it’s all in the schools, it’s all for them,” Kyla Fetsch, PTO president, said. “Our PTO board is fantastic, I couldn’t do it without them. They’re absolutely amazing to work with.
