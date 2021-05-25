The 9th Annual Field Day at Jefferson Elementary School commenced on a beautiful, sunny day. The PTO organizes the event, which they feel is a great way to end the year.
“It gives students the opportunity to learn together by playing and using thinking and cooperation skills,” Kyla Fetsch says. “They are creating healthy habits as we focus on physical activity.”
And the most important part? They are having fun with their classmates before the school year ends and summer vacation begins.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, May 25th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.