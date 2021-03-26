Jefferson Elementary 3rd Graders have put together a rootin’ tootin’ American Folk Song program for the world to see, singing and swingin’ to traditional songs like Rock-A My Soul, Chasin’ the Crawdad and Old Brass Wagon. The video has been uploaded to youtube, and it’s worth a watch. Jennifer Redfearn, Elementary Music Specialist at Jefferson, and the students put together a great, heel-thumping-worthy show, where the (virtual) audience not only gets a taste of traditional folk songs, but also get to learn more about the evolution of folk music and the influence traditional songs had on the music industry we know today. You can see it at this link: https://youtu.be/MRoO-oqn3Bw
Bravo!