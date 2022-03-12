Jefferson Elementary 3rd graders presented “I am a Small Part of the World” program on Thursday, March 10th in a matinee at 2 and 7 p.m. The students sang songs from the United States, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, and Africa and shared a dance from Mexico they had learned (pictured to the right). The students and program were under the direction of Jefferson Music Teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Redfearn.
