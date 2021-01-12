Since 1970, January has been observed as National Blood Donor Month to raise awareness of the importance of blood donations and increase the number of donations. Because winter is one of the most difficult times of the year to collect/maintain a blood supply to meet patient needs, January brings the topic of blood donation to the forefront. It’s a crucial time for blood banks to be stocking up.
