Since 1970, January has been observed as National Blood Donor Month to raise awareness of the importance of blood donations and increase the number of donations. Because winter is one of the most difficult times of the year to collect/maintain a blood supply to meet patient needs, January brings the topic of blood donation to the forefront. It’s a crucial time for blood banks to be stocking up.
Many severe shortages come as a result from natural and man-made disasters, and since January precedes hurricane and tornado seasons in North America, blood banks need to stock up and ensure there are enough supplies for large-scale emergencies.
The American Red Cross says that winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs,” primarily because of busy holiday schedules, bad weather, and seasonal illnesses. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations have been down significantly. Blood drives have been cancelled, meaning there have been less individual donations collected. And although COVID-19 has impacted and changed a lot about the way we interact with the world we live in, it has not changed this: each day in the US, hospitals, surgical centers and emergency treatment facilities need about 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma.
