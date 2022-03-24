There’s a green door in Valley City, tucked down an alleyway beside the post office, overlooked by a sign that reads “Hoff & Jan’s Upholstery” and behind that door you may find something incredible.
It isn’t a tidy workshop, nor a large one – overflowing with rolls of materials, dust and work tables, cushions and chairs in various stages of repair or disrepair, Jan Arneson’s workspace clearly reflects the simple, earnest industry that embodies her craft.
“It’s something different everyday, (and) I’m the boss. I forget that somedays, ‘cause (the boss) is really mean,” Arneson quipped. “I think the biggest thing is that everything is a challenge, everything is different, so when you come to work it’s not really work. That, to me, is a big incentive to just keep going.”
Upholstery is an important, but diminishing craft, particularly in today’s society, which has embraced mass production and mass disposal.
“We’re in a throwaway society,” Arneson said. “So they throw it away, and they buy new. But if they buy old, they get a good piece of furniture.”
