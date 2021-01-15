January 12, 1888, in Dakota Territory started out almost too good to be true. Six days earlier, a snowstorm had howled in, leading to a 5-day bout of sub-zero daily high temperatures.
But on January 12th, the sky was clear and it was unseasonably warm. Farmers and ranchers who had been cooped up headed out to check on their livestock and work in their barns and yards. Children embarked on their walk to school, some without jackets, as the walk was pleasantly warm in what felt like springtime sunshine. What they didn’t know is that the warm temperatures preceded a low-pressure system dropping in from the north/northeast, one that would bring a historic winter storm.
Read the full story in your January 15th-17th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.