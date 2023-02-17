A Jamestown High School Business Education Instructor , and high school assistant volleyball coach, has been arrested on drug charges.
45-year-old Amy Tarno was arrested by the Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force reported that a search warrant was executed for the 2200 block of 4th St NE residence in Jamestown. During the search of Tarno’s residence, officers found approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of marijuana, various controlled prescription medications, LSD, THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia for the use of and manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Tarno is currently in the Stutsman County jail.
In a statement from the Jamestown Public School Superintendent Robert Lech, the district confirmed that it received a report from law enforcement of “alleged inappropriate conduct” by a teacher. Tarno has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.