Tammy Jacobson, Veterans Service Officer

The Veterans Service Office would like to announce Tammy Jacobson as the new Administrative Manager. Jacobson has completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Having earned the title of Deputy Veteran Service Officer, Jacobson is a valued addition to the Barnes County Veteran Service Office.

Jacobson states that she is very excited to start a new venture and is looking forward to helping the Veterans of Barnes County and working with VSO Angela Hunt, van drivers Ron Petersen and Scott Kelley.

