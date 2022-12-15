The Veterans Service Office would like to announce Tammy Jacobson as the new Administrative Manager. Jacobson has completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Having earned the title of Deputy Veteran Service Officer, Jacobson is a valued addition to the Barnes County Veteran Service Office.
Jacobson states that she is very excited to start a new venture and is looking forward to helping the Veterans of Barnes County and working with VSO Angela Hunt, van drivers Ron Petersen and Scott Kelley.
Jacobson was previously employed by the NDSU Extension Office for 15 years and brings in 25 years of additional Customer Service. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management/Administration.
Jacobson has lived in Valley City most of her life and loves to spend time with her family and friends. She also loves to travel, read, going to the lake, camping, and watching any kind of movie she can get her hands on.
Please join us on Thursday, December 22, 1-4 p.m., for an open house for the recent relocation of the office to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, Valley City and to meet your Barnes County Veteran Service Office staff.