LoniandAlison

Co-owner of Ivy Real Estate Group, Loni Trapp, was named Realtor of the Year for 2022 by the Jamestown Board of Realtors, marking herself as the first Ivy agent to be honored since the brokerage’s founding in 2019.

It is a milestone cementing the commitment to quality that Ivy has staked its name on since its founding.

