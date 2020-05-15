Ivy Real Estate Group recognizes the great community in which they’re based with honoring a weekly “Yard of the Week” winner series. This summer will be the second year of the annual summertime event, during which the Times-Record teams up with Ivy Real Estate Group to collect nominations for and award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City.
