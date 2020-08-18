Congratulations Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week Winners:
Lee & Micki Isensee, 655 8th Ave NE, Valley City
This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City. The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.