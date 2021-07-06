Congratulations Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #3 Winners Tim & Nancy Ost, 1269 3rd Ave NW, Valley City
Tim & Nancy would like to share credit with their neighbor siblings Drew & Peyton Zaun
and Emma & John (not pictured) Olson for caring for their yard and flowers
while they were gone through most of the month of June.
This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City. The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.