Congratulations to Sandy Fast, 1211 Chautauqua Boulevard, Valley City, you are our week #3 winner.
This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City. The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.
