Courtesy of Bridges Arts Council
Ivy Real Estate Group presents: The Symphony Orchestra of the Fargo Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies (FMAYS) who will be performing on Sunday, November 13, 3:00 pm in the Center for the Arts on the campus of Valley City State University. This concert is made possible by major sponsor Ivy Real Estate Group of Valley City. Additional sponsorship from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, Sodexo, Valley City State University Music Department made this event possible. The event is free and open to the public (free-will offering will be taken).
Under the baton of conductor Jane Linde Capistran, the 71- member orchestra is comprised of string, wind and percussion students grades 9-12 from Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and the surrounding areas. Students must audition for membership and attend a weekly rehearsal on Sunday afternoons at North Dakota State University.
The November 13, program will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Selections from the Phantom of the Opera, Sinfonia No. 2 by Mexican composer Federico Ibarra, excerpts from Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and several chamber ensembles from the orchestra.
The Bridges Arts Council is a nonprofit group that serves to bring arts and cultural opportunities to the Valley City and Barnes County community. If you are interested in learning more about the Bridges Arts Council you can visit, https://www.bridgesarts.org/ or on Facebook. For more information about this event, please email Nick Lee, Arts Administrator for the Bridges Arts Council, at administrator@bridgesarts.org.