Fargo Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies

Courtesy of Bridges Arts Council

Ivy Real Estate Group presents: The Symphony Orchestra of the Fargo Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies (FMAYS)  who will be performing on Sunday, November 13, 3:00 pm in the Center for the Arts on the campus of Valley City State University. This concert is made possible by major sponsor Ivy Real Estate Group of Valley City. Additional sponsorship from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, Sodexo, Valley City State University Music Department made this event possible. The event is free and open to the public (free-will offering will be taken).

Recommended for you