This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City.
The final award honors Jordyn Heck, VCPS Facilities Director (second from left) & Aaron Heck (second from right). The Heck brothers are pictured with Ivy Real Estate Group team members Loni Trapp (far left) and Alison Kasowski (far right). Here’s what Ivy Real Estate Group had to say about the final Yard of the Week winners: “Hard work runs in the family! Proud of you! More to see than just a football game tonight!! Hanna Field is the final Yard of the Week winner of 2021! Congrats Valley City Public Schools! Go Hi-Liners!”
Special thanks to all the winners and we look forward to seeing all your beautiful yards again next year.
