After over 60 years serving the valley, S&S Auto Electric will be closing down for good come March, as owner Ken Schmitz looks forward to retirement.
“I've been trying to retire for the last five years,” Schmitz said. “I still have my health, but mentally I'm just done. The staffing (problems), vendors can't get anything, everything's on backorder. The staffing part of it, it's just tough to find help and keep help anymore.”
Citing the economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Schmitz said that the difficulty in keeping staff has really been the crux of the challenges facing the business, which continues to perform well, even with only two full-time employees besides Schmitz.
“My numbers are great, but to find somebody who wants to work and has the knowledge...it's kind of a specialty shop,” Schmitz said.
