We know it’s practically impossible to determine who among these furry beauties will claim the title of 2022 Times-Record Cutest Pet. Just look at them!
A special thank you to all of the readers who have submitted their furry friends’ photos and names for this amazing contest, our readers love to share in your furry friends.
With the number and diversity of pets to choose from, we do not envy your task of having to vote for just one! When you’ve decided who should wear the Cutest Pet crown, you can vote on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VCTimesRecord) with a “like” on your chosen pet’s photo or you can call the Times-Record office at 701-845-0463 with your vote (for those voting via phone: only one vote per household, please).
The results will be announced on Wednesday, August 31st. Winners will be awarded prizes.
Feel free to share the TR pet album and encourage your friends to vote as well!
Voting begins today, Tuesday, August 23rd, and continues through Friday, August 29th at noon.
Thank you to our sponsor Handy Home & Hardware of Valley City.