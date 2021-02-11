Giving Hearts Day, an annual 24-hour event in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota is the longest-running giving day in the United States. Founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day offers a platform for charities to secure funds for their missions through a community of donors. Since 2008, tens of thousands of donors have given over $90 million through Giving Hearts Day, 100% of it going directly to participating charities. Every year, the number of donors who give on Giving Hearts Day has increased, and the number of donations and total funds raised do, too. Last year, 34,771 donors raised $19.2 million with 75,479 donations.
Though Giving Hearts Day is a special event, its impact lasts throughout the year. Those who partner in it hope to inspire a lifetime of generosity in those who celebrate in every way on Giving Hearts Day.
Visit givingheartsday.org and scroll down to click on “Participant List,” where you’ll find a list of participating charities you can donate to.
If the local charity you’re looking for is not listed, contact them directly to see how you can best contribute to their organization.