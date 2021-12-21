Little Boy Shoveling Snow
As you get ready to travel off to gramma's house, double check the road report and weather forecast. Here is what the National Weather service 7 day outlook is predicting for the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend....
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Christmas Day
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 9. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 5. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

