As you get ready to travel off to gramma's house, double check the road report and weather forecast. Here is what the National Weather service 7 day outlook is predicting for the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend....Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Christmas Day
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 9. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 5. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Burgum appoints PSC member Brian Kroshus to be North Dakota’s next tax commissioner
- Barnes County North Dollars for Scholars Receives $1,000 Donation for Scholarship Funds
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas....
- Winter Solstice, Dec. 21st
- Valley City Green Dot Given 165 Green Dots So Far
- Valley City Gymnasts Host Hi-Liner Invite
- Dakota Gardener: Non-Timber Forest Products
- North Dakota’s Lefse Ranked America’s 43rd Favorite Iconic Christmas Food
Most Popular
Articles
- Leevers South to Close the Doors December 23rd
- Exchange Student From Spain Looking For Home in Valley City
- Stoudt-Miller, Inc: Two Companies, One Location
- VCHS Art Students Decorate Christmas Cookies at Wild Prairie Bakery
- Gaukler Center: Updates & December Activities
- Barnes County Woman Receives Four Year Prison Sentence
- $100,000 Powerball Prize Claimed
- Christmas Family Fun in Valley City This Weekend!
- TR Shop Local Week #5 Winners Announced
- Lil’ Liners Hit the HAC Court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.