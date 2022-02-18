Wimbledon rallies to keep grocery store alive; welcomes new manager
There’s a fine line between destiny and determination, yet at the intersection of both stands Amy Glasman, a woman who didn’t set out to become a resident of Wimbledon, but thanks to the whims of fate now serves as the manager of the town’s only grocery store.
“The community has been amazing, I just love the town, I love the people here, they’ve been so welcoming,” Glasman told the T-R during a recent open house to officially welcome her as the store’s new manager. “Honestly, the job was perfect for me because what better way to meet everyone in town then at the local grocery store? I feel blessed … They say ‘you are the best thing for the store’ and they don’t understand it works both ways. It’s the best thing for me too.”
The fact that Glassman is even in Wimbledon is the result of a string of very timely coincidences. It began when she and her husband decided to sell their home in Montana.
