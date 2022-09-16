Mental health awareness and suicide prevention has been a top priority now more than ever. There have been many different organizations that have helped curate resources for our community. Valley City Public Schools recently took the initiative to partner with the Village Family Service Center, out of Fargo, to provide even more help to their students.
The Times Record spoke with Summer Burchill, the VCPS Junior High Counselor in regard to what this partnership with the VFSC will mean for the students.
“By partnering with The Village Family Service Center, VCPS is able to break some down of the barriers that can unfortunately occur in the world of mental health. Our school-based intensive counselor has appointments with students in that student’s school building so that breaks down the barrier of having to travel or leave the school building. Cost is also a big factor and can be a big barrier—insurance only covers what it can. Our Access for All Funds can help with that barrier when it is needed and has been very beneficial for a lot of our families. In addition, the partnership with The Village is a consistent service and we have a consistent person who delivers those services. This is important when building trust with families and students, knowing that we can consistently meet their needs. This partnership closes a gap that many schools (especially in rural areas in North Dakota) have a hard time closing. We are fortunate to have them as a resource,” said Burchill.
