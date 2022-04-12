As you are getting up and on your way today and happen to glance out the window you will most likely see that a snow/sleeting mixture has starting falling in Valley City this morinng. How much will we get? I think even the weatherfolk are scratching their heads on that question.
One source says 1-4" for Valley, while another says we are on the edge of receiving a whopping 10" of new fallen heavy wet snow depending on how the pattern shifts as it moves through our area. This source (your hometown publisher who joins the majority of ND in saying "I'm done with winter, can we have spring - summer now please!" Stayed tuned for more updates.
This weather report information was shared from the NWS Grand Forks - NOAA as of this morning.
• Significant winter impacts across the Devils Lake basin
• Impossible travel due to near zero visibility (snowfall rates 1 inch per hour and/or winds gusting up to 45 mph), significant snow accumulations and significant drifting • Heavy snow load concerns, mainly for buildings and snow removal activities • Long duration recovery time expected • There is still uncertainty with the southern extent of significant winter impacts, due to uncertainty in the location of the rain/snow line • Brief lull in snowfall and stronger winds on Wednesday before additional snowfall and windy conditions arrive for Thursday • Snow and rain will affect river levels, but to what degree and location is unknown at this time .
In today's Tuesday, April 12th Times-Record:
The National Weather Service is warning of the biggest winter weather system of the season incoming.
However, the impacts are most certain and most severe on the western side of the state. Valley City and the Red River Valley area are in a state of uncertainty, with the volume of snowfall depending on the amount of rain that comes with it.
This system will hit Tuesday morning and may persist through Thursday. With 22” of snow possible in Devil’s Lake. Valley City straddles the line of impact, with 5-10” possible, and that impact is very variable, with very little snow possible to a great volume, all depending on how much rain is involved.
Travel is warned to be impossible due to the crippling weather impacts and near zero visibility. There’ll not only be a lot of snow, but a lot of drifting snow. There’ll be a brief lull in snowfall and stronger winds on Wednesday before more snow and wind arrives Thursday. Snow and rain will affect river levels, but that impact is not known at this time.
The recovery duration is expected to be quite long.
The NWS urges everyone to monitor weather services and to keep their eye on updates, with webinars possible over the next few days to keep people abreast of the situation. The snow is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.