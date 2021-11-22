The weather this year has presented many challenges. A drought that started in 2020, a frost in late May and hot, dry weather during the summer had a huge effect on crop production.
“Having the ability to irrigate during droughty weather conditions makes a difference in crop production,” says Tom Scherer, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension agricultural engineer.
To help farmers with their irrigation management, NDSU Extension is holding an irrigation workshop in conjunction with the North Dakota Irrigation Association on Thursday, Dec. 9.
