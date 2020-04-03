Jim Puppe grew up on his family’s farm near Hensel, located in northeastern North Dakota in Pembina County. He is proud of his rural upbringing, North Dakota heritage, and service in the U.S. Armed Forces and to his fellow veterans.
Jim was one of only two students during his first through third grade while attending rural Hartje #53 school four and a half miles from the Puppe farm. Beginning in fourth grade, he attended elementary school in Hensel with his three brothers and then Walsh County Ag School in Park River where he resided in a dormitory during the school year. Redistricting transferred Jim to Cavalier High School where he graduated in 1963. Jim also earned an associate degree at the North Dakota School of Forestry and a bachelor’s degree at the University of North Dakota.
The 617 stories making up Dakota Attitude come from Jim Puppe’s treks to every North Dakota town and his interviews of residents when visiting each.
These stories, told in North Dakotans’ own words, reveal a spirit of resilience and tenacity—a Dakota Attitude—personally conceived, adopted, and applied during each storyteller’s own life. Whether the stories evolved while fighting on foreign shores, facing bad crops, weather, or tragedies, or pursuing and achieving dreams, reading them will inspire, enlighten, and entertain. Purchase Dakota Attitude today.
Read the full story in your Friday, April 3rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com