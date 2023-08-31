Overdose Day

BISMARCK, ND - Today, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is commemorating the day by remembering those lost due to drug overdoses without stigma and recognizing the grief of their family members and friends. The HHS Behavioral Health Division is raising awareness about available prevention resources that can help save North Dakotans’ lives.

The 2023 theme “Recognizing those people who go unseen” is about acknowledging people who are affected by overdose, but might go unseen in the crisis.

