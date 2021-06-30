Today, June 30, is International Asteroid Day, a unique observance that began when scientists involved with the 2014 movie “51 Degrees North”—about an asteroid strike on London—formed a foundation. They observed the first official Asteroid Day on June 30, 2015, and dedicated every June 30 from then on to raising worldwide awareness about our celestial rock buddies. In 2016, the United Nations officials declared June 30 as International Asteroid Day.
The Tunguska Event
The scientists who first celebrated Asteroid Day chose its date because of its asteroid-al significance: in 1908, Siberia experienced the most explosive meteor impact in recorded history, now known as the Tunguska Event. The National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) estimates that the impact’s explosive power was more than 180 times greater than that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
